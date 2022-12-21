Allison Holker mourns husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss in new Instagram post: ‘Oh how my heart aches’

One week after announcing the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, his wife shared her heartbreak Wednesday in a new Instagram post.

“My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” Holker wrote, sharing a photo of the couple together.

Boss was pronounced dead just before 11:30 a.m. local time on Dec. 13 in Encino, a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner spokesperson said. Online records list the manner of death as suicide.

He was 40.

Holker confirmed her husband's death in a statement the following day, adding that “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into.”

“He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him,” she continued. “He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.”

The 34-year-old asked for privacy at this time for her family, including their children: son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3. From a previous relationship, Holker shares 14-year-old daughter Weslie Fowler, who Boss had since adopted.

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” Holker said.

Holker and Boss, who were married in 2013 after having dated since 2010, were both alums on “So You Think You Can Dance,” and continued their dance careers thereafter. Boss began his career as the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and went on to act in movies like “Step Up,” “Magic Mike XXL” and “Hairspray.”

The beloved DJ also appeared on television shows, such as “Dancing with the Stars,” “Modern Family” and “Bones.”

On Dec. 10, the couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary, which Boss marked on Instagram with several throwback shots from their wedding.

“Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker #9years,” Boss wrote in a post that included several red heart emojis.

Holker also took to Instagram, posting a video montage from their wedding and calling saying “yes” to her husband’s wedding proposal “one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!!”

“I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU,” she wrote.

On Dec. 12, Holker also collaborated with her husband on social media, sharing a dance post of the two of them moving to Alicia Keys for the holidays. She wrote, “HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE !!! With my lover @sir_twitch_alot.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources