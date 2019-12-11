Armed suspect arrested at Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas

An armed suspect at Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas, was arrested Wednesday morning.
"THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Shelter in place. Base on lockdown," said a Facebook post on Naval Air Station Corpus Christi before 8 a.m. local time. A short time later, an updated post said a suspect had been taken into custody.
An official at the base said the armed suspect was reported to be near an army depot building on base. The lockdown was lifted less than an hour after it was announced. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported, according to the Navy.
Texas A&M University Corpus Christi was also placed on lockdown due to the incident, but a tweet from the school said the situation posed no risk to campus.
The lockdown and arrest come after two recent shootings at Navy bases.
Three people were killed and several people were injured at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida on Friday when a member of the Saudi Air Force opened fire in a classroom building. The gunman was also killed in the incident. The Navy said Wednesday's incident and the Pensacola shooting do not appear to be related.
Also last week, a U.S. sailor fatally shot two civilian Defense Department employees and wounded a third at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii before killing himself, according to military officials.