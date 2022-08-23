The body of missing teen Kiely Rodni was in a vehicle found submerged this week in a California lake, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

"The Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner has identified the decedent as 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, of Truckee," the Placer County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook.

"The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are in communication with Kiely’s family and offer our deepest condolences to them during this extremely difficult time."

Rodni's cause and manner of death have not been released and the sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing.

16-year-old Kiely Rodni. Placer County Sheriff's Office

Rodni, 16, vanished on Aug. 6 after she attended a party at Prosser Family Campground in an area known as “The Sanctuary” in Truckee.

On Sunday night, authorities said that a vehicle containing human remains was found in Prosser Lake, near where the party was held. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said at a news conference Monday that the remains are "more than likely" Rodni’s. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

"We have located a decedent inside the vehicle. We believe it is our missing person," Moon said Monday, adding that investigators have not yet positively identified the body.

"But it’s more than likely where we are today," Moon said.

Rodni had been at an outdoor party with more than 100 other teenagers before she disappeared. Her cellphone last transmitted information around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 6.

Authorities searched an 80-mile-radius looking for the teen. Her vehicle, a 2013 Honda CR-V, was found in 14 feet of water, about 55 feet from shore, by Adventures With Purpose, a private collective of divers who had been assisting in the search.

Adventures With Purpose’s Doug Bishop said Monday that the discovery, about 300 yards from the campground, was made with the help of sonar imaging technology.

The teen’s family released a statement Monday, thanking law enforcement, volunteers and everyone who helped support them.

"While we accept this sadness cast under death’s shadow, the rising sun shines light upon us, reminding us not to mourn our loss, but to celebrate Kiely’s spirit and the gift that we all received in knowing her," her family said in a statement. "Kiely will surely remain with us even though we will not get her back."