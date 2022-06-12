Baby girl found fatally shot after abduction by father

A 1-year-old girl is dead after authorities issued an Amber Alert, in fear she was abducted by her father.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations confirmed the death of Jaquari Bennett on Sunday morning and that the Newton County Sheriff's Office would continue the investigation.

A member of the sheriff's office told NBC affiliate WXIA that Jaquari was shot and killed by her father, Darian Javaris Bennett, who then died by suicide.

Bennett is also believed to have killed Jaqauri's mother before abducting her, WXIA reported.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News Sunday.

An Amber Alert was issued for Jaqauri after authorities reported she had been abducted late Saturday. The alert identified Bennett as her potential abductor, traveling in a 2000 Honda Accord.

She was believed to be in extreme danger, the alert said.

