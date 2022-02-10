Bob Saget's family says he died of head trauma

Bob Saget, the actor best known for his role as the father on “Full House,” died of head trauma, his family said Wednesday.

Saget, 65, was found dead Jan. 9 in his hotel room the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, in Florida.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep," the Saget family in a statement. "No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

The medical examiner did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday, but has previously said there was no evidence of drug use or foul play. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office had said the same thing at the time.

Saget was in the midst of his “I Don’t Do Negative" comedy tour, which had three scheduled appearances in Florida.

In the statement, Saget's family thanked fans for what they said was an outpouring of love.

“We ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter," his family said.