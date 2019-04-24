Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 24, 2019, 7:05 PM UTC By Minyvonne Burke

The body of a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing last week from his home in suburban Chicago was found Wednesday buried in a shallow grave, and his parents were charged with murder, police said.

"We know you are at peace playing in heaven’s playground and are happy you no longer have to suffer," Crystal Lake Police Chief James Black said about Andrew "AJ" Freund.

Andrew's parents, JoAnn Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr., told police they last saw him at roughly 9 p.m. on April 17. In a 911 call released by authorities on Tuesday, the boy's father told a dispatcher that he went to a doctor's appointment on the morning of April 18 and when he returned to his Crystal Lake home his son was gone.

"We've canvassed the neighborhood. I went to the local park, the local gas station down here where we sometimes take him to buy treats ... I have no idea where he would be," Freund said.

Police searched a park near the couple's house on Tuesday and asked neighbors to turn over home surveillance videos. A canine team was also brought in and picked up Andrew's scent at the family's house, indicating that he did not leave on foot, detectives said earlier in the week.

The day Andrew was reported missing, his mother was arrested on an outstanding traffic warrant stemming from a December 2018 incident for driving with a suspended license. According to an incident report, Cunningham drove to a nearby fast-food restaurant to have someone call the police to report an alleged burglary at her home.

In the report, Crystal Lake police officers expressed concern over the squalid living conditions at the home. One officer wrote that the house did not have an "acceptable standard of living" and said there was dog feces and urine inside. Several windows were broken and the fireplace did not appear to work, the officer wrote.

Another officer wrote that the house was "cluttered, dirty and in despair" and the smell of feces was "overwhelming." One of Cunningham's two kids also had a large bruise on his right hip, the officer wrote. The children were removed from the home and taken to the police station after Cunningham was arrested for driving with a suspended license. A child welfare worker interviewed the children at the police station, and released them back to Cunningham after she posted bond because they could not determine how the child got the bruise, the report states.

Police were called several more times to the family's home. In September 2018, an officer responded to the home after someone reported that the family had been living there without power. Cunningham refused to let police into the house but the officer noted in the report that both children appeared to be "happy and healthy."

Following Andrew's disappearance, his younger brother, Parker, was removed from the home. Parker, 4, is in custody of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services until a judge decides if he should be returned to the family. George Killis, a lawyer for Cunningham, said the hearing is postponed until Monday.