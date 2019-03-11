Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 11, 2019, 6:14 AM GMT By Andrew Blankstein

LOS ANGELES — The body of a young girl whose body was discovered in a duffel bag near a Los Angeles-area hiking trail last week has been identified, and two persons of interest were being held for questioning Sunday about her death.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department credited an abundance of media attention and tips from the public for helping to identify Trinity Love Jones. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the county coroner identified the girl as Trinity Love Jones, 9, of Los Angeles County. Authorities did not provide more detail about where in the county she lived.

Jones' body was found in a black duffel bag on March 5 by maintenance workers near an equestrian and hiking trail in Hacienda Heights, California, about 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Coroner ruled Jones' death a homicide, but the sheriff's department said it was withholding the exact cause.

The composite sketch of Jones in the clothes she was found in drew broad attention to her death. Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department

Jones' case drew widespread attention after detectives released a composite sketch of her in the clothes she was found in: a long-sleeved pink shirt that said "future princess hero" and gray pants with pandas on them.

Authorities credited "the overwhelming response from the news media and tips received from the public" with helping to identify Jones.