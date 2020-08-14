California has seen more than 600,000 coronavirus cases

California became the first state to surpass 600,000 coronavirus cases, an NBC News tally of data determined Thursday.
Florida has recorded 557,137 cases, and Texas, 527,715.
COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., which saw the highest number of coronavirus deaths in two weeks, a new NBC News tally showed Thursday.
A lack of widespread testing has raised concerns that the data coming out of the hardest-hit states might be showing fewer deaths than the true scope.
Over the weekend, the United States reached a milestone of 5 million coronavirus cases, and by Thursday, more than 5,230,500 infections had been reported.
Los Angeles County health officials on Thursday reported 1,999 cases and 64 deaths. The state's second-largest county, San Diego, reported 266 cases and seven deaths.
San Diego County officials said in a statement that they have recorded a "downward trend" in virus cases and that if its numbers continue to trend this low Friday it could come off a California watch list and reopen some businesses.
Being on the state's watch list also means local schools can't reopen.
A group of parents is suing Gov. Gavin Newsom to allow schools to open for in-person learning regardless of a community's virus rate. They argue their children are suffering academically and psychologically.