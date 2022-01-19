California man wanted in deaths of mother, grandfather captured by police

A California man wanted by police in connection to the deaths of his mother and grandfather in Fresno has been arrested by Los Angeles police.

Rahmad Kerel Parke, 25, was arrested Saturday by officers with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Van Nuys Patrol Division, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

He was booked into Los Angeles County Jail, where he remains on $2 million bail as of Wednesday, according to jail records, with arrangements being made to transport him to the Fresno County Jail.

Parke was located nine days after police announced a search for him.

Parke's grandfather Mel Abdelaziz, 90, and his mother, Melba Abdelaziz, 58, were found dead on Jan. 6 at a home in the 5100 block of East Tulare Avenue in Fresno. The grandfather’s body was found in the front yard of the home, and the mother was discovered dead inside the home.

Officials said Tuesday that the mother and grandfather had visited the home that day because Parke was staying there.

The sheriff's office said Parke allegedly killed his mother and grandfather at the home then fled the scene.

Melba had moved to Fresno from Los Angeles County to help her sister provide medical care for their father, after he suffered a stroke. Mel had worked as a church pastor for 70 years, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities received a tip about Parke possibly being in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles County following a press conference on Jan. 14.

Homicide detectives traveled to Southern California and worked with the LAPD to follow up on the tip and on Saturday, Parke was spotted in Sherman Oaks and the LAPD took him into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to please contact Detective Jose Diaz at (559) 600-8204 or (559) 448-7089. Valley Crime Stoppers had offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. They will determine if the person who gave the tip qualifies for a reward.