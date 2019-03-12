Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 12, 2019, 4:41 AM GMT By Tim Stelloh and Kurt Chirbas

Californian brothers are the first Americans identified as victims of the weekend plane crash in Ethiopia that killed 157 people.

A family spokesman, Mike Mangas, confirmed to NBC News late Monday that Melvin and Bennett Riffel from Redding, California, were passengers on the flight.

Antoine Lewis of Matteson, Illinois, was also on the Boeing 737 Max 8 when it crashed shortly after takeoff March 10.

Five other Americans were on board.

The jet, which was headed from Addis Ababa to Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, was carrying 149 passengers and eight crew members.

The brothers were returning from a trip to Australia, said longtime family friend and Redding Chamber of Commerce President Jake Mangas.

“These are two guys that when they're in the room, you really know it,” Mangas said. “These guys were just wonderful, and they're going to be missed deeply by this community [and] for those family and friends that knew them the best.”

Melvin Riffel graduated from Shasta High School in 2007, Mangas said. Bennett Riffel graduated three years later.