Child in car hit by small plane in Florida dies

A child who was in a car when a single-engine plane crashed into it in South Florida on Monday has died, officials said Tuesday.

Two unidentified people who were on the Beechcraft Bonanza also died in the crash in a residential area of Pembroke Pines near North Perry Airport, according to the Broward County Aviation Department.

An adult who was in the car with the child was taken to a hospital. It was unclear what condition that person was in on Tuesday. The names of the adult and the child have not been released.

"We are saddened by this tragic loss of life and offer our sincere condolences during this difficult time," the Broward County Aviation Department said in a statement.

Video captured by a resident’s doorbell camera showed the plane falling from the sky where it struck a car as it was driving down the street. The plane then skidded down the street before bursting into flames, which spread down the road.

A witness told NBC Miami that the scene was grueling.

"We heard a tremendous noise and we went out and everybody was on fire, everything was bad," Annabelle Fernandez said. "It got to the car. It was a mother with her kid and we don’t know what happened to them. The fire rescue came and they got them."

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.