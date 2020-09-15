City of Louisville reaches settlement with Breonna Taylor's family

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The city of Louisville has reached a settlement with Breonna Taylor's family, six months after she was killed in her home during a police drug raid.

NBC News has confirmed that the settlement is in the millions of dollars and will include a list of police reforms that will address officer accountability and the execution of search warrants.

The settlement was first reported by The Louisville Courier-Journal.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, filed a lawsuit in late April against three officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department, accusing them of wrongfully causing her daughter's death.

One of the officers, Brett Hankison, who shot 10 rounds blindly into the apartment, where no drugs or money were found, was fired in June.

Officer Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly have been placed on administrative leave, along with the detective who requested the warrant.

None of the officers involved in the case have been charged.

The investigation is being led by Kentucky’s attorney general, Daniel Cameron. The shooting is also being investigated by the FBI.

Officers killed Taylor, 26, just after midnight March 13 while serving a no-knock warrant. Mattingly was shot in the thigh by Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who said he thought an intruder was breaking into the home.

Taylor had no criminal record and was never the target of an inquiry.

Police were executing a no-knock search warrant in a drug investigation involving Taylor's ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, a convicted drug dealer. He had listed her apartment as his address and used it to receive packages, authorities said.