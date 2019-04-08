Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 8, 2019, 7:01 PM GMT By Doha Madani and Tom Winter

Actress Felicity Huffman is among 14 defendants in the college admissions scandal who are expected to plead guilty, according to the Department of Justice.

Huffman, who starred in the ABC hit "Desperate Housewives," is accused of paying $15,000 to get one of her daughters unlimited time for her SAT test. Huffman's husband, William H. Macy, was not charged in the FBI investigation.

The FBI probe exposed a network of wealthy parents who allegedly paid the scheme's organizer, William Rick Singer, millions of dollars to boost their children’s chances of getting into selective colleges and universities such as Yale, Georgetown and Stanford.

Singer pleaded guilty last month to charges of racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of justice.

Huffman agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, according to federal prosecutors. A plea hearing date has not yet been set.

Huffman appeared in court in Boston on Wednesday, along with fellow actress Lori Loughlin who is also charged in the scandal. Neither of the women entered pleas at that time and the separate appearances before the judge lasted only minutes.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.