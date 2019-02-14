Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 14, 2019, 5:13 PM GMT By David K. Li

A Colorado sports apparel store is closing after its owner's decision to boycott Nike gear as a protest against the brand's embrace of Colin Kaepernick brought his business to its knees.

Stephen Martin, owner of Prime Time Sports in Colorado Springs, took all Nike goods off his shelves this past fall after the global brand launched a marketing campaign with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything."

Marin admitted that taking the Swoosh off shelves proved to be a financial death blow.

"Being a sports store and not having Nike jerseys is kind of like being a gas station without gas. They have a virtual monopoly on jerseys," Martin told NBC News on Thursday.

Martin decided Sunday that his business couldn't go on and started marking down goods 40 percent off. He estimated that it'll take four weeks to liquidate all his inventory.

“For 21 years, this was my baby. I built this from a kiosk. Now I feel like I'm leaving under a cloud of darkness," Martin said. "But I feel good inside, that I didn't put profit over principle. That’s what makes it earlier to live with."

Back in the 2016 NFL season, Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem, as a protest against racism against African Americans. Other players joined Kaepernick, sparking a backlash from critics who believed they were disrespecting America.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers, following the 2016 campaign and no team has signed him since, leading to a lawsuit against the NFL accusing the owners of collusion.

While Martin now faces financial defeat, the 64-year-old store owner said he was already headed for the sidelines — sacked by the internet.

“That’s (the Nike boycott) a big part it (the store closure), but it's not all of it," Marin said, "As a brick-and-mortar, we're facing pressure from online sales."

Despite Martin's boycott of Nike apparel, Prime Time Sports showed a $13,000 spike in sales this past November and December, compared to those same two months in 2017.

"That really amazed me," Martin said, "until I realized that seven of my competitors within 30 miles had closed and that was driving my sales. I was just the last one standing."