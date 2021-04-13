Daunte Wright's fatal police shooting draws comparisons to 2009 death of Oscar Grant

Before Daunte Wright, the Black man who was fatally shot by a white officer in Minnesota on Sunday, there was the remarkably similar case of Oscar Grant.

Early on the first day of 2009, Grant, also a Black man, was shot and killed by a transit police officer while lying face down on a platform at Fruitvale Station in Oakland, California. His story was adapted into the 2014 film "Fruitvale Station," directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan.

Grant, 22, and other passengers were pulled off a packed BART train after reports of fighting as New Year's Eve revelers were shuttling home after midnight. Bay Area Rapid Transit Officer Johannes Mehserle shot Grant in the back as another officer pinned his knee on Grant's head.

At the time of Grant's shooting, lawyers for Mehserle said that the officer mistook his handgun for a Taser stun gun. Authorities in Minnesota are offering the same explanation.

"As I watched the video and listened to the officer's commands, it is my belief the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet," former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon told reporters on Monday. Gannon resigned from his post on Tuesday.

Axon, the company behind Taser energy weapons, said that the devices have a different grip and feel and are lighter than a firearm. They are also offered in yellow to help differentiate them from a gun, an Axon spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday.

Based on recommendations by use of force experts, Axon suggests that Tasers "be placed on an officer’s non-dominant side, and firearm on the dominant side," the company said.

"Numerous independent, peer-reviewed studies have established Taser energy weapons as being the safest and most effective weapon available to law enforcement officers. However, like all use of force weapons, they are not risk-free," the statement said."

"Although very rare, there have been isolated incidents of an officer accidentally using their firearm instead of their Taser energy weapon."

John Burris, the lawyer who represented Grant's family, said he was "shocked" at how officer's handled Sunday's incident because Wright was stopped "for a minor issue."

"For a Taser to be used in this situation was not appropriate, and the mistake that was made is inexcusable," he told NBC News on Tuesday.

Wright, 20, died after he was shot in the chest by Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the force. In a statement Tuesday, the Law Enforcement Labor Services said that she had reigned.

Video released by the Brooklyn Center Police Department appeared to show Wright getting out of his car after he was stopped for a traffic violation. He then got back in as officers tried to apprehend him on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant that they discovered after they pulled him over.

In the footage, a woman could be heard shouting "Taser!" before Wright was shot. A woman's voice could then be heard saying, "Holy s--- I just shot him," as the car pulled away, police said. The shooting happened in a suburb of Minneapolis about 14 miles north of where George Floyd was killed last year.

The issue of mixing up a Taser and a handgun took center stage after Grant's death was captured on cell phone video and widely shared on social media, Burris said.

Mehserle, who was found guilty in 2010 of involuntary manslaughter in Grant's death, said at his trial that he thought he had fired his Taser and not his gun. Mehserle was released from prison in 2011 after serving 11 months.

Burris said after Mehserle's trial several police departments adopted new training guidelines and protocols to ensure officers reached for the correct weapon, which could be the "difference between life and death."

"I haven’t seen any case like this since Oscar’s," Burris said. "There was a lot of attention given in funding and training manuals that tasers are of a different color and size and are now typically supposed to be carried on the opposite side of your gun handle."

Two other cases of officers fatally mistaking their handgun for a stun gun have gained national attention. Eric Harris, a Black man, was fatally shot in 2015 by a white volunteer sheriff's deputy in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The deputy, Robert Bates, said he thought he had grabbed his stun gun when he fired at Harris, who was being held down by other officers. Bates later apologized for the killing, but said mixing up a stun gun and handgun is a problem amongst law enforcement.

“This has happened a number of times around the country," he said. "You must believe me, it can happen to anyone.”

Bates, who is white, was convicted of second-degree manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison over the deadly shooting.

In 2002, Everardo Torres was fatally shot while in handcuffs in the back of a police car. Madera, California, police officer Marcy Noriega said she was trying to subdue Torres and thought she had reached for her Taser. Instead, she had grabbed her handgun and killed Torres after firing. Noriega was never charged.

Burris said Sunday's shooting brings up questions of how more police training and funding does little to curb police violence.

"Crisis presents opportunity," Burris said. "This might be a real opportunity to take an inward look at the police department and ask what role they actually serve in the community."