Feds charge man who intentionally derailed train near USNS Mercy

LOS ANGELES — Prosecutors charged a locomotive engineer who worked at the Port of Los Angeles with intentionally derailing a train at full speed near the U.S. Navy Hospital Ship Mercy because of suspicions over its activities surrounding COVID-19, according to a federal criminal complaint.
Eduardo Moreno, 44, of San Pedro, California, was charged with one count under a little-known train-wrecking statute that carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in the Tuesday incident, according to the 10-page criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.
After his arrest, Moreno was held overnight and subsequently turned over to FBI agents Wednesday morning. Moreno was expected to make an initial appearance in federal court Wednesday afternoon.
Prosecutors claim Moreno ran the train off the tracks, and it crashed through a series of barriers before coming to rest more than 250 yards from the Mercy in an incident that was captured on video.
Although the train leaked fuel oil, which required clean up by firefighters and other hazardous materials personnel, no one was hurt. A California Highway Patrol officer who witnessed the crash and took Moreno into custody told authorities he saw the train, used to haul shipping cargo, smash through a barrier at the end of the tracks before driving through several obstacles, including a steel barrier and chain-link fence, slide through one parking lot and another filled with gravel, and smash into a second chain-link fence, according to the affidavit.
When the officer approached him, Moreno said, “You only get this chance once. The whole world is watching. I had to. People don’t know what’s going on here. Now they will,' the complaint alleges.
Moreno, who waived his right to speak to an attorney before being interviewed by investigators, admitted in two post-arrest interviews that he intentionally ran the train off the track because he wanted to bring attention to the government’s activities regarding COVID-19 and was suspicious of the U.S.N.S. Mercy.
In his first interview with the Los Angeles Port Police, Moreno acknowledged he “did it,” saying he was suspicious of the Mercy and believed it had an alternate purpose related to COVID-19 or a government takeover, the affidavit states.
Moreno also told investigators he acted alone and had not pre-planned the attempted attack. While admitting to intentionally derailing and crashing the train, he said he knew it would bring media attention and “people could see for themselves,” referring to the Mercy, according to the affidavit.
In a second interview with FBI agents, Moreno stated that “he did it out of the desire to ‘wake people up,’” according to the affidavit. “Moreno stated that he thought that the U.S.N.S. Mercy was suspicious and did not believe ‘the ship is what they say it’s for.’”