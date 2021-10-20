Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto has Covid-19, urges vaccines

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto has tested positive for Covid-19 and is urging people to get vaccinated.

“While I’m somewhat stunned by this news, doctors tell me I’m lucky as well. Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation," Cavuto, 63, said in a statement.

Cavuto, who had open-heart surgery in 2016, was treated for cancer in the 1980s and was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1997, has been open about his health challenges.

The anchor learned of the test results after Monday’s episode of “Your World with Neil Cavuto," and wasn’t on the air Tuesday.

He said he is "surviving" Covid because he is vaccinated. "I hope anyone and everyone gets that message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you" Cavuto said in his statement.

Cavuto also hosts "Cavuto Live" on Fox News and "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on Fox Business Network.