Fox News' Neil Cavuto begs viewers to 'stop the suffering' and get vaccinated

Veteran Fox News personality Neil Cavuto, in his first television interview since disclosing his Covid-19 diagnosis, begged viewers Sunday to "toss the political speaking points" and get vaccinated.

The host of "Your World with Neil Cavuto" appeared on the network's "MediaBuzz" with Howard Kurtz and minced no words in asking anyone within earshot to get inoculated against a virus that has already killed more than 739,000 Americans.

"Life is too short to be an ass. Life is way too short to be ignorant of the promise of something that is helping people worldwide. Stop the deaths. Stop the suffering. Please get vaccinated. Please," said Cavuto, who revealed last week that he's tested positive for Covid-19.

His statement flies in the face of programming on his network, which regularly airs false and misleading statements about vaccines.

"Take the political speaking points and toss them for now," said Cavuto, a cancer and multiple sclerosis survivor.

"I'm begging you, toss them and think about what's good, not only for yourself but those around you. If you don't want to do it for yourself, if you think it's a pain in the ass, I get that, but think of others around you."

The anchor injected a bit of levity in his hopes of encouraging conservatives to get their shots, despite what they might see on Fox.

"I know it's (urging vaccinations) going to get me in trouble," he said. " 'You're never a Trumper, you're this, we don't trust you, we don't believe a word you're saying' — and that's just coming from my family."

Vaccinations have proven to be a valuable tool in slowing the spread of Covid-19 and lessening the impact on those who are infected.

More than 190 million people in America 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, which is 57.4 percent of the total population, according to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.