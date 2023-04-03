Freight train derails in western Montana

A freight train derailed near Paradise, Montana, on Sunday in the latest of a string of rail incidents in the United States, officials said.

Around 25 cars derailed at around 9 a.m. near Paradise, the Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District said in a statement.

The fire department said there was “no current threat to public safety and no hazardous materials being released.”

In photos, some of the cars could be seen falling into a river, with products spilling out.

The fire department said the railcars that reached the river were either empty or carrying Coors Light and Blue Moon beer products. It said the products were “secured in the derailment area” and were not “floating down the river.”

Guests staying at waterfront cabins near where the derailment unfolded were evacuated from the residences as a precaution, the fire department said.

Montana Rail Link said the train had been traveling westbound when it derailed. It said there were "no injuries, no risk to public safety and no Hazmat release."

"The cause of the derailment is currently under investigation with MRL personnel and first responders," it said.

The rail company said it was "committed to addressing any impacts to the area as a result of this accident, prioritizing the safety of our employees and the public, and understanding the reasons for this incident.”

It comes after a series of train derailments in the U.S., including the February derailment of a Norfolk Southern Railway train in Ohio, which prompted widespread concern after toxic chemicals were released into the area to avoid a possible explosion.

The incident sparked major backlash in East Palestine, including a number of lawsuits alleging that the controlled release of toxic chemicals imperiled the health of residents, with some reporting symptoms including lingering coughs and chest pain.

On Thursday, the federal government filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern, blaming the freight carrier for the train derailment and subsequent release of toxic chemicals.

The U.S. Department of Justice, acting on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency, filed the civil complaint two weeks after the state of Ohio took similar action against the rail company.

In the weeks since the Feb. 3 derailment, a number of train derailments have occurred across the country, deepening concerns about rail safety in the U.S.