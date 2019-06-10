Breaking News Emails
At least one person is dead after a helicopter crash-landed on top of a building in the heart of New York City, sending smoke streaming from the Midtown Manhattan roof, officials said.
The building is on 787 Seventh Ave. near 51st St. officials said.
“If you’re a New Yorker, you have a level of PTSD from 9/11 and I remember that morning all too well," said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "So as soon as you hear an aircraft hit a building, I think my mind goes where every New Yorker’s goes."
Cuomo said there is no indication that terrorism is involved.
"The only indication is a helicopter had to do an emergency or hard landing or crashed on the roof of a building, causing a fire," Cuomo said.
Emergency responders flooded the area and desperately tried to clear Midtown traffic to allow fire trucks and ambulances to go through.
“I’m calm because when I came down, I didn’t know what was going on,” said Electra Steward, who works in a building nearby. “Had I known it was a helicopter crash at the time, I would have been way more panicked.”
Last month, a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River shortly after taking off from a Manhattan heliport. The pilot, Eric Morales, was repositioning his aircraft after refueling. He was treated for minor injuries to his hand.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.