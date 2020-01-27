Husband of woman who died in crash that killed Kobe Bryant speaks out about tragedy

The husband of a woman who died Sunday along with Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash, said there are "no words" to describe the tragedy.
"It's horrible," said Matt Mauser, holding back tears while talking about his wife's Christina Mauser's death.
"I got three small kids and am trying to figure out how to navigate life with three kids and no mom," he said during an interview Monday on the "TODAY" show.
Christina Mauser, 38, was one of seven other people, besides Bryant and his daughter, who died Sunday morning in the Calabasas crash. She was the assistant coach for Gianna Bryant's Mamba Academy basketball team, a job for which Matt Mauser said Kobe Bryant personally selected her.
Looking back at Kobe Bryant’s legendary career and impactJan. 27, 202002:29
"He picked her because she was amazing," Matt Mauser said. "I was so proud of her and she was so happy."
Matt and Christina Mauser have three kids ages three, nine, and 11, and were both teachers working at a small private school that Bryant's daughters attended. Matt Mauser was the basketball coach and his wife was the assistant coach when Bryant noticed "what an amazing mind" Christina had for the game and brought her on his coaching team, the husband said.
"He asked her to teach the kids defense," Matt Mauser said of his wife, adding Bryant said that wasn't his specialty. "They called her the mother of defense."
"She was beautiful, smart, funny," he said of Christina. "She was incredibly deep...just an amazing person."
Other victims included John Altobelli, the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California; his wife, Keri; and their daughter Alyssa. The college, in confirming the deaths, said in a statement that Altobelli had coached there for 27 years.
Payton Chester, a 13-year-old basketball player, and her mother Sarah were also on board. Calling the crash a "freak accident," Payton's grandmother Catherine George told NBC News that "they had to get on the helicopter as a convenience today, they usually drove by car."
Mauser said he and his family have been trying to avoid watching the news, but when he turned on Sportscenter last night briefly, one of his daughters turned to him and said it was "nice to know everyone was hurting along with us."
"I'm scared, I think more than anything, I'm a little scared about the future," Matt Mauser said of his life without his wife.