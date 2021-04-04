'I spent $15,000': Man arrested at Disney resort in Florida after refusing temperature check

A man who was arrested after refusing a temperature screening at Disney Springs told authorities he couldn’t be told to leave because he spent $15,000 on his vacation.

Kelly Sills, a tourist from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, bypassed the Orlando attraction’s medical screening in February and refused to get his temperature checked when asked by Disney employees, according to a police report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Body camera footage recently released showed Sills refusing to leave when asked by law enforcement.

“I spent $15,000 to come here,” Sills said after a deputy told him he was officially considered to be trespassing. Deputies and a security manager at Disney Springs had approached Sills outside the Boathouse restaurant, according to the police report.

Sills allegedly argued with the security manager, yelling at him, before the manager told him he was “no longer welcome at the park today,” the report said.

A woman could be heard asking officers not to arrest Sills in the body camera footage.

“He’s not listening,” a man responded. “All he had to do was get temperature checked. That’s it.”

At another point in the video, Sills asked whether authorities could take his temperature before forcing him to leave. Someone responded that they would do so at jail, according to NBC affiliate WFLA. Sills also claimed to be a Disney stockholder at another point.

Sills pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor trespassing charge, according to court records. His attorney, Michael Zmijewski, declined to comment on the case to NBC News Sunday.