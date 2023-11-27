Live Updates: Suspect arrested in shooting of students of Palestinian descent in Vermont

Jason J. Eaton, 48, will be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. at the Chittenden Criminal Courtroom in Vermont.

The suspect accused of shooting three students of Palestinian descent Saturday night will be arraigned this morning, according to officials.

Police arrest suspect in Burlington shooting

A suspect was arrested overnight in connection with the shooting of three college students of Palestinian descent in Burlington, Vermont.

Burlington police said Jason J. Eaton, 48, was detained yesterday afternoon near the scene of the shooting. A search of his nearby apartment “gave investigators and prosecutors probable cause to believe that Mr. Eaton perpetrated the shooting,” police said in a statement. He was arrested late last night and is expected to be arraigned tomorrow, they added.

Police earlier said the shooter, who is white, said nothing before firing at the victims. Two of the victims were wearing keffiyehs, according to police, and the Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee said they were speaking Arabic. Police said two of the three victims, all 20 years old, are U.S. citizens and the third is a legal resident.