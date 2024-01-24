Man charged with stalking after being arrested twice near Taylor Swift's New York home

A man is in police custody and has been charged with stalking and harassment after being arrested near Taylor Swift's New York apartment twice in three days, police said.

David Crowe, 33, from Seattle, was first arrested on Saturday at 1:35 p.m. after a 911 call reported a “disorderly person” along Franklin Street in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood, where Swift is widely reported to have an apartment complex.

“Upon arrival of police to the scene, police were informed that the individual attempted to open a door to a building at the location,” the office of Deputy Commissioner for Public Information (DCPI), Tarik Sheppard, told NBC News.

It is the latest in a string of incidents in which alleged male stalkers have been arrested for causing a disturbance near or trying to get access to the pop star’s New York home in recent years.

Due to the existence of an outstanding warrant for failure to answer a summons in Brooklyn in 2017, police took Crowe into custody but he was later released.

Then on Monday at around 6 p.m., neighborhood coordination officers were patrolling the area around Franklin Street and Hudson Street in Tribeca when they again encountered Crowe.

"Officers were approached by multiple complainants who pointed out an emotionally disturbed male acting erratically at the location," police said.

"Officers observed the male harassing multiple complainants and took him into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported and the following individual was charged," the statement said.

Crowe was charged with two counts each of harassment and stalking and is due to be arraigned at an unspecified date.

In 2022, a man from Virginia was accused of drunkenly crashing his car into Swift's Tribeca apartment, before trying to force his way into the building.

In 2019, an Iowa man told police he was hoping to visit with Swift after he was arrested near the singer’s home carrying a backpack containing more than 30 lock picks and other burglary tools.

The same year, a man from Florida who had just got out of jail for stalking Swift in New York climbed a ladder to the second-floor window of her townhouse and smashed a window with a brick.

Also in 2019, Swift wrote in Elle magazine about how repeated stalking cases were taking their toll on her.

"I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds. Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online," she wrote.

"You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things," she continued.

Since September, Swift has meanwhile been making headlines for her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. She was in Buffalo on Sunday to see the Chiefs beat the Bills 27-24.

A representative for Swift did not immediately respond to a request for comment.