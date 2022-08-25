IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Marjorie Taylor Greene targeted with second swatting incident in as many nights

Police in Rome, Georgia, again had to visit the Republican lawmaker's home due to a hoax message.

By David K. Li

Police, for a second time in 26 hours, rushed to the Georgia home of Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday for another false shooting report, authorities said.

A person, calling him or herself "Wayne Greene," reached out electronically to a suicide crisis center to report gunfire at 2:53 a.m., police in Rome, Georgia, said.

"The person who made the call through the chat advised that they 'came out as trans-gender and claimed they shot the family,'" according to a Rome police report. "They also claimed, 'If anyone tried to stop me from shooting myself, I will shoot them.' They advised 'they would be waiting for us.' "

A responding officer spoke to Greene at her door and "alerted her with the reason why we were there," police said.

This was the second time Greene was targeted with a fake call in as many days.

A 911 call placed at 1:03 a.m. on Wednesday prompted officers in Rome, about 70 miles northwest of Atlanta, to respond to Greene’s home because of “a subject being shot multiple times,” police said.

Making a false report of a crime in progress just to draw police to the scene is known as "swatting."

Even though Thursday’s swatting incident came via an electronic chat, rather than a telephone call, police said they had no choice but to act immediately.

“We do take these calls seriously,” Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said in a statement to NBC News. “It is a shame people don’t understand the gravity of this type of action.”

