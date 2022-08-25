Marjorie Taylor Greene targeted with second swatting incident in as many nights

Police, for a second time in 26 hours, rushed to the Georgia home of Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday for another false shooting report, authorities said.

A person, calling him or herself "Wayne Greene," reached out electronically to a suicide crisis center to report gunfire at 2:53 a.m., police in Rome, Georgia, said.

"The person who made the call through the chat advised that they 'came out as trans-gender and claimed they shot the family,'" according to a Rome police report. "They also claimed, 'If anyone tried to stop me from shooting myself, I will shoot them.' They advised 'they would be waiting for us.' "

A responding officer spoke to Greene at her door and "alerted her with the reason why we were there," police said.

This was the second time Greene was targeted with a fake call in as many days.

A 911 call placed at 1:03 a.m. on Wednesday prompted officers in Rome, about 70 miles northwest of Atlanta, to respond to Greene’s home because of “a subject being shot multiple times,” police said.

Making a false report of a crime in progress just to draw police to the scene is known as "swatting."

Even though Thursday’s swatting incident came via an electronic chat, rather than a telephone call, police said they had no choice but to act immediately.

“We do take these calls seriously,” Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said in a statement to NBC News. “It is a shame people don’t understand the gravity of this type of action.”

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.