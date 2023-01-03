IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Bills safety receives CPR on field after tackle; game in Cincinnati is suspended

BREAKING NEWS
Jan. 3, 2023, 2:33 AM UTC
U.S. news

Monday Night Football game suspended after player collapses, gets CPR

Buffalo Bills starting defensive back Damar Hamlin, 24, fell unconscious to the field after a hit in the contest against the Bengals in Cincinnnati.
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sept. 25, 2022.Megan Briggs / Getty Images file
By Phil Helsel

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday Night Football in a game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.

An ambulance arrived on the field, and Hamlin received CPR for nearly 10 minutes. Emotional players and coaches stood by, and the Bills knelt to pray.

The game was suspended and both teams retired to their locker rooms.

Buffalo Bills players huddle and pray after teammate Damar Hamlin #3 collapsed on the field after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Buffalo Bills players huddle and pray after teammate Damar Hamlin #3 collapsed on the field after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Monday.Dylan Buell / Getty Images

The broadcast team calling the game and their colleagues in the network studio in New York were also emotional.

Hamlin, 24, made a hit on a receiver, stood up and then fell over on his back.

The Buffalo Bills tweeted “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland,” referring to the player and a name for Bills fans. The Bengals were among the teams that responded with an emoji of hands in prayer.

The game was temporarily suspended with 5:58 minutes left in the first quarter.

The NFL Players Association, which is the players union, tweeted “Sending big prayers & love to” Hamlin.

Hamlin is a native of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, which is near Pittsburgh, and he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Phil Helsel

Phil Helsel is a reporter for NBC News.