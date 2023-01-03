Monday Night Football game suspended after player collapses, gets CPR

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday Night Football in a game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.

An ambulance arrived on the field, and Hamlin received CPR for nearly 10 minutes. Emotional players and coaches stood by, and the Bills knelt to pray.

The game was suspended and both teams retired to their locker rooms.

Buffalo Bills players huddle and pray after teammate Damar Hamlin #3 collapsed on the field after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Monday. Dylan Buell / Getty Images

The broadcast team calling the game and their colleagues in the network studio in New York were also emotional.

Hamlin, 24, made a hit on a receiver, stood up and then fell over on his back.

The Buffalo Bills tweeted “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland,” referring to the player and a name for Bills fans. The Bengals were among the teams that responded with an emoji of hands in prayer.

The game was temporarily suspended with 5:58 minutes left in the first quarter.

The NFL Players Association, which is the players union, tweeted “Sending big prayers & love to” Hamlin.

Hamlin is a native of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, which is near Pittsburgh, and he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft.