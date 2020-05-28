New police bodycam video released following death of George Floyd

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The Minneapolis Park Police Department released new body-camera footage from the day George Floyd was detained by an officer from the Minneapolis Police Department.

Floyd, who was black, died Monday after a white officer with the MPD pressed his knee onto Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes. The officer was responding to a call about a forgery after Floyd was accused of allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill at a grocery store.

The incident was captured on video.

"Please, please, please, I can't breathe," Floyd begged as he was pinned to the ground by the officer. "My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Please, please. I can't breathe."

The video released by the Park police department is heavily redacted with very little audio. NBC News does not know what happened before or after the video.

George Floyd.

In the footage, it appears that two officers are talking with two people outside of a store. At one point, one of the officers asks for the person's name. The identities of the people being talked to by police are obscured by large black squares added to the video. The Park Police Department told NBC News the video was redacted because "body cam footage is not public data."

Park Police Chief Jason Ohotto said that one of the officers had responded to a request for assistance from a Minneapolis police officer and was monitoring a vehicle. The chief said his officer was about 118 feet away from the incident with Floyd and could not see what happened between Floyd and Minneapolis police.

“Based on a review of the body worn camera footage, which is being released to demonstrate the vantage point of the Park Police officer, the Park Police officer was not in a location to witness or intervene in the MPD incident,” the Park Police Department said in a statement to NBC News.

While the Park Police Department is primarily responsible for crime prevention and policing in Minneapolis parks, the department's website says its officers work closely with the Minneapolis Police Department and have authority to police throughout the city.

The four Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd's detainment and death were fired Tuesday. The officer seen with his knee on Floyd has been identified as Derek Chauvin.

Minneapolis police identified the other officers as Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng.

The mayor of Minneapolis called for charges to be filed against Chauvin. Police said Floyd resisted arrest, but Mayor Jacob Frey said he saw "nothing that would signal that this kind of force was necessary."

Floyd's death is being investigated by the FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.