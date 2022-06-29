New York City Mayor Eric Adams calls for probe of Rudy Giuliani for possibly filing a false police report

New York Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday called for prosecutors to investigate Rudy Giuliani for possibly filing a false police report in claiming he was slapped at a grocery store.

Adams, the second Black mayor of New York, went as far as calling Giuliani a possible "Karen," a slang term for people — often white women — who are prone to using their privilege to call police or other authority to settle non-criminal disputes, often with people of color.

“I believe, just as we’ve done in other instances like the Karen incident in Central Park, I believe the D.A. should look at that," Adams said. "I don’t want to see innocent people in jail.”

Back in spring 2020 in Central Park, a white woman, Amy Cooper, called police and claimed a bird watcher, a Black man, was threatening her when he was merely asking her to put her dog on a leash.

Giuliani, a one-time New York City mayor now best known for his work supporting former President Donald Trump's lies about election fraud, claims he was slapped Sunday at ShopRite supermarket on Staten Island.

Giuliani said he was at the store to campaign for his son Andrew Giuliani, who this week lost his bid for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.

Daniel Gill, 39, an employee of the ShopRite, was initially charged with second-degree assault.

Prosecutors then reduced the charge to misdemeanor assault with intent to cause physical injury, according to court records. Two other misdemeanor counts, third-degree menacing and second-degree harassment, were added, records showed.

Legal Aid, which initially represented Gill, characterized the encounter as merely a pat on the back — not a dramatic slap.

And store security video published by the New York Post shows someone coming up behind Giuliani inside the store and placing a hand on his back without much reactive movement by Giuliani.

Attorneys for Gill and Giuliani could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday.

"The DA’s office is declining comment pending the ongoing case and investigation," a representative of Staten Island DA Michael McMahon said in a statement.