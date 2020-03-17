New York City mayor says 'shelter in place' decision coming in next 48 hours

The City That Never Sleeps could be shutting down in 48 hours.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that he was considering whether to impose a shelter in place order which would essentially require residents to stay in their homes and keep outside social contact to a minimum to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the nation's largest city.
"New Yorkers should be prepared right now for the possibility of a shelter-in-place order," de Blasio. "The decision will be made in the next 48 hours."
If imposed, the New York City order would be following the lead of several counties in the Bay Area, including San Francisco and Oakland, which are now prohibiting anyone from leaving their homes "except for essential needs."
De Blasio acknowledged that New Yorkers face “tremendously substantial challenges” if this order is imposed.
“I don’t take this lightly at all," he said. "Folks have to understand that right now, with so many New Yorkers losing employment, losing paychecks, dealing with all sorts of stresses and strains, I’m hearing constantly from people who are tremendously worried about how they’re going to make ends meet."
“In that scenario, a shelter-in-place begs a lot of questions," the mayor said. "What is going to happen with folks who have no money?”
New York City, which is home to more than 8 million people, has seen more than 460 cases of the coronavirus and recorded at least seven deaths since the outbreak began hitting the United States in late January.
De Blasio in recent days has made sweeping declarations to close schools through April 20 and limit restaurants and bars to take-out and delivery only. In addition, nightclubs, movie houses, Broadway theaters and concert venues have shut their doors as health officials have called the need for social distancing.
Leaders in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have also coordinated efforts to curb social interactions by prohibiting crowds of 50 or more people, including for private events.
