April 10, 2019, 12:31 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

The New York couple who went missing while on vacation in the Dominican Republic last month are believed to be dead after their rental car dropped off a coastal highway, police said Tuesday.

Orlando Moore and his girlfriend, Portia Ravenelle, were due to return from their Caribbean vacation on March 27, Moore's family said Monday.

But the Mount Vernon couple never made their flight home, and their car was still sitting at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, where they had left it on March 23.

Orlando Moore and Portia Ravenelle. Courtesy of the Moore Family

A statement from the National Police of the Dominican Republic said investigators have discovered bodies "with characteristics similar to the American couple." The bodies have been sent for autopsies, said the statement, translated from Spanish.

A car found in the Caribbean Sea is believed to be the one the couple rented during their trip, police said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the car to drop off the highway and into the sea but fishermen told investigators that on March 27, they heard a "rumble" coming from the coast-hugging Las Americas Highway in Santo Domingo East. The fishermen said they found a woman on the road in serious condition, and police have since learned that woman was hospitalized and died on April 4.

A man's body in an "advanced state of decomposition" but with "the characteristics of Orlando Moore" was recovered from the water on March 31, police said. The car is still in the water, but police said it would be "removed by officials for identification purposes."

The U.S. Department of State said Tuesday that it was working on the investigation with authorities in the Dominican Republic, according to NBC New York.

Moore's sister, Lashay Turner, who alerted officials about the missing couple, told NBC New York that her brother was a father and not the type to "just run off on a hiatus."

"He's gonna let someone know where he is," she said.