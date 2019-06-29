Breaking News Emails
A United flight's emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday led to a temporary suspension of all flights into and out of the airport.
United flight 2098 was traveling from New York City's LaGuardia Airport to Houston when it made the emergency landing at about 8:45 a.m. because of a mechanical issue upon takeoff, according to the carrier and the FAA.
The crew then quickly diverted the plane to Newark.
"Our pilots reacted quickly to ensure the safety of the aircraft and our customers, who deplaned using deployed slides after landing," United said in a statement. "There are no reported injuries and we’re making alternate arrangements to get our customers to their final destination as soon as possible.”
The Federal Aviation Administration said it planned to investigate the incident, noting that the crew reported a brake problem.
Two of the plane's tires blew when it landed, the FAA said. The flight was met by emergency vehicles on the runway, which remains closed.
The Newark airport said about an hour after the incident that it had reopened to flights in and out. It warned travelers to check with their airlines about potential delays.