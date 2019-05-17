Breaking News Emails
Coaches and athletic administrators at Ohio State University knew for two decades that Dr. Richard Strauss was molesting male athletes but failed to sound the alarm or stop him, a long-awaited independent investigation into the scandal revealed Friday.
“Students openly discussed Strauss’ examination methods or complained about his loitering presence in the shower and locker room, including in front of coaches and other Athletics Department staff,” the report states.
“Many of the students felt that Strauss’ behavior was an ‘open secret,’ as it appeared to them that their coaches, trainers and other team physicians were fully aware of Strauss’ activities, and yet few seemed inclined to do anything to stop it.”
Investigators from Perkins Coie, the law firm that was picked to conduct the independent investigation, reported that “Strauss sexually abused at least 177 male student-patients.”
“We find that University personnel had knowledge of Strauss’ sexually abusive treatment of male student-patients as early as 1979, but the complaints about Strauss’ conduct were not elevated beyond the Athletics Department of Student Health until 1996,” the report states.
Meanwhile, Ohio State president Michael Drake apologized on behalf of the university to the victims.
"Our institution’s fundamental failure at the time to prevent this abuse was unacceptable - as were the inadequate efforts to thoroughly investigate complaints raised by students and staff members,” Drake said in a statement.
"This independent investigation was completed because of the strength and courage of survivors. We thank each of them for their willingness to share their experiences."
The Strauss investigation was launched last year after a whistleblowing former OSU wrestler named Mike DiSabato came forward and said he was victimized by Strauss.
It became a national story last July when DiSabato and several other former wrestlers accused one of their former coaches, powerful Republican congressman Jim Jordan, of turning a blind eye to what Strauss was doing.
Reached by telephone, DiSabato told NBC News on Friday that he was still reading the report but what he has seen vindicates what he has been saying for months — that he and the other wrestlers were preyed on by Strauss and that Jordan and other coaches did not intervene.
“Jim Jordan knew, they all knew, and they did nothing,” DiSabato said.
Jordan does not appear to be named in the redacted report, but he acknowledged in interviews )that he cooperated with the investigators.
NBC News reached out for comment to Diana Banister of the Virginia-based public relations outfit that Jordan engaged last year when the story first broke. She did not immediately respond on behalf of Jordan.
Jordan has said repeatedly that he was not aware of what Strauss was doing and had not even heard any locker room talk about the abuse.
Strauss, who signed on at Ohio State as an attending physician in September 1978 and served as the team physician in the athletics department from July 1981 to June 1995, died in 2005.
In the report, the Perkins Coie investigators thanked Strauss’ family for cooperating with the investigation.