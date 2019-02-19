Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 19, 2019, 2:04 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

A Pennsylvania woman who had been missing since Valentine's Day was found safe, police said Tuesday.

"Katie Stoner has been found safe and sound. Thank you everyone for your help. Great job to all. Case closed. Foul play not suspected," Kittanning Borough Police wrote in a statement without providing any other details.

On Sunday, Kittanning police said Stoner's ex-boyfriend, John Eugene Colbert, had been identified as a person of interest in the 27-year-old woman's disappearance.

Police said Colbert, 30, from New Castle, which is about 50 miles west of Kittanning, was also wanted by other law enforcement agencies. They didn't say Tuesday whether or not he had been apprehended by any of those agencies.

Police said that when Stoner went missing she had a cut on her left eye and burn marks on her wrists.