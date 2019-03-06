Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 6, 2019, 10:21 PM GMT By Doha Madani

Singer R. Kelly was taken into custody Wednesday following a child support custody hearing in Chicago, according to authorities.

Kelly, who is currently out on bail in a criminal case accusing him of aggravated sexual abuse was in court Wednesday over $161,663 in allegedly unpaid child support dues. He left the hearing escorted by the Cook County Sheriff's office and was transported to a county jail.

He will be released once he pays the amount owed, a sheriff’s department spokeswoman told NBC News.

David France, manager for Kelly’s ex-wife, Andrea Kelly told the Chicago-Sun Times that the singer had not made any of his payments.

Kelly pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse last month. A grand jury indictment listed four victims, at least three of whom were younger than 17 at the time of the alleged abuse between May 1998 and January 2010.

Authorities set his bond in the criminal sex abuse case at $1 million, which meant he was required to come up with 10 percent of that amount in order to be released.

Steve Greenberg, Kelly’s lawyer, said at the time that the singer “really doesn't have any money at this point,” due to mismanagement.

Kelly, whose real name is Robert Kelly, has faced allegations before. He was criminally accused of sexual misconduct in 2002, eventually tried on child pornography charges in the same case and cleared by a jury in 2008 on all counts.

Allegations of sexual misconduct against the singer gained renewed attention this year with the airing of a Lifetime docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly" in early January. The six-part show contains interviews with women who accuse Kelly of mental, physical and sexual abuse. Sony Music parted ways with the Grammy-winning artist in the wake of the series.

Kelly and his lawyers have consistently denied that he has engaged in illegal activity.

In an interview with CBS News’ Gayle King that aired Wednesday, Kelly said, "I didn’t do this stuff."

"This is not me. I’m fighting for my f---ing life," he said.

Responding to how women described him during the docuseries, Kelly said, "They was describing Lucifer. I'm not Lucifer. I'm a man. I make mistakes, but I'm not a devil, and by no means am I a monster."