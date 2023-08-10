IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Satellite images capture devastation in Lahaina from wildfires

The pictures showed widespread damage across the historic community from the wildfires on Maui, Hawaii.
Before and after satellite views of southern Lahaina, Maui, from left, June 25, 2023 to Aug. 9, 2023.
Satellite images show southern Lahaina, Maui, on June 25, left, and Wednesday, right.Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies
By Tim Stelloh and Phil Helsel

Satellite images captured the devastation on Maui Wednesday after a wildfire tore through Lahaina, a popular vacation destination on the island's west coast that was once the capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii.

In one image from the company Maxar Technologies, the historic area of Banyan Court — home to the island's oldest living banyan tree, at 150 years old — appears to have mostly been reduced to ash.

Other images showed similar devastation in and around Lahaina Square, a shopping area, and a neighborhood on the southern end of the town of roughly 12,700.

Before and after satellite views of Banyan Court, Lahaina, Maui, from left, June 25, 2023 to Aug. 9, 2023.
Satellite images show Banyan Court in Lahaina, Maui, on June 25, left, and Wednesday, right.Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies

Wildfires that scorched the island have left at least six people dead and 271 buildings damaged or destroyed, county officials said Wednesday.

“Widespread damage to the West Maui town, the harbor and surrounding areas are being documented,” the county said in a statement.

One resident of Lahaina, Tiare Lawrence, told NBC affiliate KHNL of Honolulu that everyone she knows in the community has lost their homes.

"I still don’t know where my little brother is," she said. "I don’t know where my stepdad is."

Aerial video captures the devastation from deadly wildfires in Hawaii

Aug. 10, 202301:14

The fires, which have also hit the island of Hawaii, have been fueled by strong, erratic winds from a Category 4 hurricane.

“This is not going to be a short journey," said Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, who is acting governor until the governor returns early from a trip. "It’s going to take weeks and maybe months to assess the full damage."

Tim Stelloh

Tim Stelloh is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.

Phil Helsel

Phil Helsel is a reporter for NBC News.

Emma Li contributed.