Satellite images capture devastation in Lahaina from wildfires

Wildfires that scorched the island have left at least six people dead and 271 buildings damaged or destroyed, county officials said Wednesday.

“Widespread damage to the West Maui town, the harbor and surrounding areas are being documented,” the county said in a statement.

One resident of Lahaina, Tiare Lawrence, told NBC affiliate KHNL of Honolulu that everyone she knows in the community has lost their homes.

"I still don’t know where my little brother is," she said. "I don’t know where my stepdad is."

The fires, which have also hit the island of Hawaii, have been fueled by strong, erratic winds from a Category 4 hurricane.

“This is not going to be a short journey," said Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, who is acting governor until the governor returns early from a trip. "It’s going to take weeks and maybe months to assess the full damage."