Senior Defense Department official charged with helping run dogfights

A senior Defense Department official has been charged with helping to run a dogfighting ring in suburban Maryland in which dogs were allegedly electrocuted with jumper cables if they lost.

Frederick D. Moorefield Jr., the Pentagon’s deputy chief information officer, 62, and co-defendant Mario Flythe, 49, were charged by federal authorities with promoting and furthering an animal fighting venture. At their initial court appearance on Sept. 28, a federal judge ordered both defendants released pending trial.

Department of Defense official Frederick D. Moorefield Jr. Department of Defense

According to an affidavit, Moorefield and Flythe used encrypted messaging to talk to people around the U.S. about dogfighting. Moorefield allegedly used the name “Geehad Kennels” and Flythe allegedly used the name “Razor Sharp Kennels” to identify their respective operations.

The two men and their associates allegedly used encrypted messages to exchange dogfighting videos and to set up fights. Moorefield and the others also discussed how to hide their dogfighting from law enforcement, according to the affidavit.

In screenshots of Telegram messages exchanged with a contact named “BIG GOON,” Moorefield offers to bet $1,000 on a dogfight, then lowers his bet to $700. When BIG GOON tells him the dog quit fighting, Moorefield says, “F--- these dogs,” and adds that he will no longer bet on anyone else’s dogs.

Twelve dogs were seized by federal authorities after searches of Moorefield and Flythe’s Maryland homes on Sept. 6. Law enforcement also found veterinary steroids, a carpet that appeared to be stained with blood, and an electrical plug and jumper cables, which the affidavit says is consistent with devices used to kill dogs that lose fights.

Moorefield’s LinkedIn shows jobs with the Air Force and Defense Department dating to 1989. He was promoted to his current position five years ago.

A Pentagon spokesperson said that the Defense Department is “aware of the criminal complaint” and that Moorefield “is no longer working in this building,” and referred any additional questions to law enforcement.