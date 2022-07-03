Shooter kills 2, wounds 4, takes own life in north Texas

A gunman killed two people and wounded three police officers and another resident in the Fort Worth area of Texas Saturday evening before turning a weapon on himself, police said.

Haltom City Police Sgt. Rick Alexander told a news conference that a man and a woman had been killed. He added that an “elderly female” who called in the incident had suffered “non-life threatening injuries.”

A male officer “was hit in the right arm, finger and his leg,” he said. “Another male officer was hit in both legs and the third was hit in the upper thigh,” he said, adding that “all were expected to be non-life-threatening.”

“The suspect, an adult male, was confirmed to be deceased ... from a self inflicted gunshot wound,” Alexander said. “He had a military style rifle near him and a handgun within the vicinity of his arm.”

He added that it appeared officers had returned fire during the incident.

Police were alerted to the shooting at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday NBC News affiliate NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

A lengthy manhunt was launched for the shooter and residents in the surrounding area were advised to stay in their homes, the station reported.

After thanking the public for their help, Alexander said the Texas Rangers would take over the investigation.