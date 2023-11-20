Snoop Dogg reveals "giving up smoke" was an ad campaign ... for a fire pit

Snoop Dogg revealed on Monday that his announcement that he was giving up smoke — which was met with plenty of skepticism from fans — was in fact to tease an ad campaign for ... a fire pit.

The rapper said via social media on Thursday that he was "giving up smoke," prompting fans to question whether the known weed enthusiast was being serious. On Monday, he confirmed that he wasn't.

"I know what you're thinking: Snoop! Smoke is kind of your whole thing! But I'm done with it," the hip-hop star said in a video ad posted on X. "I'm going smokeless. Solo Stove fixed fire. They take out the smoke."

In the video ad, Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, roasts marshmallows in front of a metal fire pit by the brand Solo Stove.

Solo Stove released a limited edition fire pit called "The Snoop Stove," describing it as "hot enough to make the Doggfather go smokeless."

Fans were leery of Snoop's announcement last week, with some users on X pointing out that the wording "I'm giving up smoke" instead of "smoking" was suspicious.