Spring break state of emergency in Miami Beach cracks down on liquor sales and takeout, imposes curfew

Miami Beach's state of emergency order goes into effect Thursday, restricting alcohol sales and takeout orders in addition to imposing a curfew.

City officials announced the order Monday in a joint press conference, citing a spike in violence as a result of spring break crowds. The state of emergency imposes a midnight to 6 a.m. curfew in the city's busy entertainment district.

But it also includes restrictions on alcohol sales and food services, according to the city's website.

A ban is imposed on any alcohol sale or alcohol distribution for "off-premises consumption" after 6 p.m. on each day the state of emergency is in effect.

Takeout and pickup service is also banned from midnight to 6 a.m., according to the order. Delivery services, considered essential, are allowed to continue during that time.

“Commercial businesses must admit their last guests within a time frame that allows them to leave by 11:59 p.m. each night,” the city recommends.

Hotels will still be able to provide services during that time frame, but only to paid guests. It's unclear whether that includes alcohol sales for hotels that might include an on-premises bar.

The order remains in place until Monday at 6 a.m. and may be reinstated for the following weekend, if city officials deem it necessary.

This is the second year in a row that Miami Beach has imposed a state of emergency order during its spring break period. Mayor Dan Gelber said Monday that rowdy tourists have created an "unacceptable" atmosphere of fear.

The restrictions, Gelber hopes, will discourage people of thinking of Miami Beach as a "24-hour party city."

Five bystanders were hospitalized in two random shootings over the weekend prior to the order being agreed on by city officials.

"We don’t want spring break here ... but they keep coming," Gelber said. "People keep coming here in large numbers, such large numbers that it creates an almost impossible situation for our police.”