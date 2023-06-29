Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A grand jury has convened in Texas Thursday and is considering criminal charges against rapper Travis Scott for his alleged involvement in the 2021 crowd crush at a music festival that left 10 people dead and thousands more injured, his attorney said.

Attorney Kent Schaffer confirmed to NBC News a grand jury has convened and is considering criminal indictments against Scott and others related to the Astroworld deaths.

“There’s no telling how long it will take but we’re confident that they will agree that Travis committed no crimes,” Schaffer said.

Ten people were killed at the Nov. 5, 2021 tragedy at NRG Park, including 9-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest of the victims, when a crowd of about 50,000 attendees began pushing toward the stage. The other victims ranged in age from 14 to 27. Medical examiners said they all died from compression asphyxia.

Nearly 2,400 people needed medical treatment following a deadly crowd surge.

After the festival, Scott said in a video he could not have imagined the “severity of the situation” at the festival in Houston.

"I’m honestly just devastated. I could never imagine anything like this just happening,” Scott said in an Instagram story posted on his account.

He also released a written statement on social media.

“I want to send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night,” he said in the video. “We’re actually working right now to identify their families so we can help assist them through this tough time.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.