Texas teen charged with murder after a woman visiting her son's gravesite is fatally shot

A 17-year-old boy was charged with murder after he fatally shot a woman visiting her son's gravesite, according to Texas police and local news reports.

The Bell County District Attorney’s Office charged Christian Lamar Weston on Saturday, five months after the death of Yolanda N’Gaojia.

N’Gaojia, 52, was at a cemetery in Killeen on March 22 when she and another person were shot, according to NBC affiliate KCEN of Temple, Texas. N’Gaojia died nearly two hours after the shooting, police said.

The second victim was released at the scene after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police news release.

Weston was arraigned and is being held with no bond. He was also arraigned on an unrelated charge of carrying a weapon without a license, where his bond was set at $5,000. Attorney information was not available.