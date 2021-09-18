Two of California Gov. Newsom's children test positive for Covid

Two of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's four children have tested positive for Covid-19, his office said Friday.

The children tested positive Thursday, according to Erin Mellon, spokesperson for the governor's office.

"The Governor, the First Partner and their two other children have since tested negative. The family is following all COVID protocols," she said in a statement.

His office did not say where the exposure was thought to have occurred, and the children were not identified.

All of Newsom's children are younger than 12, and Covid-19 vaccines are not approved for children under that age. Newsom was vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 1 in Los Angeles.

"The Newsoms continue to support masking for unvaccinated individuals indoors to stop the spread and advocate for vaccinations as the most effective way to end this pandemic," the spokesperson for the governor's office said.

Newsom went into a 10-day quarantine in December after a staff member in his office tested positive for Covid-19.

He and his family also quarantined in November around Thanksgiving after three of their children were exposed to a California Highway Patrol officer who tested positive.