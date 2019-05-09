Breaking News Emails
Federal officials on Thursday announced that they have filed 109 hate crime charges against the man accused of opening fire on a Southern California synagogue during Passover service.
John T. Earnest, 19, of San Diego, could face life in prison and the death penalty if convicted of murder that is classified as a hate crime.
Earnest has previously been charged with state counts of murder and attempted murder in the April 27 attack on the Chabad synagogue in Poway. The deadly attack happened the the last day of Passover.
Authorities have said Earnest used a semiautomatic rifle in the shooting, which killed Lori Kaye, 60, and wounded three other people. The synagogue's rabbi and an 8-year-old girl were among those injured.
Earnest faces the possibility of the death penalty under the state counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder because of the hate crime circumstances added to those charges, but San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan has not announced a decision on whether to pursue it.
An anti-Semitic open letter purported to be written by the suspected attacker was posted on a far-right message board hours before the attack.
Officials said that after he opened fire at the synagogue just before 11:30 a.m., Earnest's gun appears to have jammed or malfunctioned. Earnest left the house of worship and toward his car but was chased by two congregants, including an off-duty Border Patrol agent who fired at him and struck Earnest's car, San Diego County Deputy District Attorney Leonard Trinh said in court last week.
Earnest fled in the car, the deputy DA said. Earnest was then said to have called 911, providing his location and telling the operator that he had been involved in the shooting and was armed, Trinh said last week. He was arrested by a San Diego police officer, Trinh said last week.
Earnest had five extra 10-round magazines of ammunition in a tactical vest when he opened fire, Trinh said.
When he was arrested, authorities found magazines with an extra 50 rounds of ammunition as well as a tactical helmet, the deputy DA has said.
Pleas of not guilty were entered on Earnest’s behalf at his court appearance last week. He is being held without bail at the George Bailey Detention Facility in San Diego, according to online jail records.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom in March ordered a moratorium on executing any California inmates on death row, but prosecutors can still seek the death penalty, Stephan said last week.
Earnest's family has apologized for their son's alleged actions, saying "we are shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible attack on the Chabad of Poway synagogue."
Earnest is accused of setting a fire at a mosque in nearby Escondido in March.