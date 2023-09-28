Travis King, the U.S. soldier who ran across the border into North Korea this summer, has arrived back on American soil after being expelled by the reclusive state.

The U.S. Army private landed in San Antonio, Texas, in the early hours of Thursday morning, a defense official said.

King was expected to be taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio overnight, according to two defense officials.

During his time there, he is expected to undergo post-isolation support activities, known as PISA, which are designed to help prisoners of war, hostages and wrongfully detained Americans, reacclimatize to being in the U.S. and respond to any trauma or post-traumatic stress.

What lies ahead for King following the acclimatization process was not immediately clear.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Army said Wednesday that King's status would be addressed "at a later time."

“The Army’s focus right now is on ensuring the soldier’s well-being and privacy," U.S. Army spokesperson Bryce Dubee said.

King, 23, raced across the border into North Korea from South Korea on July 18 during a public tour of the Demilitarized Zone.

A statement reported by state-run news agency KCNA on Wednesday said the U.S. soldier had "illegally intruded" into North Korean territory because he was disillusioned about inhumane treatment and racial discrimination” in the Army and about the “inequality existing within the American Society.”

The U.S. has yet to officially respond to those claims.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.