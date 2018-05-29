Iger apologized, Jarrett said, adding that he told her there would be zero tolerance for that type of comment.

“He wanted me to know before he made it public that he was canceling the show,” she said.

ABC announced Tuesday that it was canceling the show after Barr referred to Jarrett as a "child" of the Muslim Brotherhood and "Planet of the Apes" in a tweet posted Tuesday. She later deleted the tweet.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," read a statement from ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey.

Barr later apologized on her Twitter account.

Jarrett said that while social media can sometimes be used as a force for good, “it can also dehumanize because it’s distant. You don’t have to look at the faces you’re attacking."

She also said Americans have to talk about "those ordinary examples of racism that happen every single day."

"That’s why I’m so glad to be here this evening talking to all of you."

Jarrett referred to the racial bias education taking place at Starbucks locations across the country Tuesday afternoon, and said she hopes that the company’s decision will be an example for others.

“Hopefully, they’re leading by example and other companies will see they have to do the same. Disney did that today,” she said.