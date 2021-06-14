A man died Sunday from injuries sustained in a mass shooting in Austin, Texas, marking the first fatality in an attack that left more than a dozen people wounded, authorities said.

The victim was identified by the Austin Police Department as Douglas John Kantor, 25.

Authorities were continuing to search Sunday for one of two suspects. Investigators believe a dispute between the two prompted Saturday's early morning shooting in downtown Austin. One suspect was arrested Saturday.

Authorities said two people had been critically injured, and 12 others were in stable condition.

Austin Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon called the shooting “one of the most significant incidents that we've ever had happen in our city.”

The shooting comes amid a nationwide rise in gun violence and soaring gun sales. According to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group, there have been 271 mass shootings involving four or more victims since Jan. 1.

There were 269 for all of 2014, a number that rose to a five-year high of 417 in 2019, according to the organization.