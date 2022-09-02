Woman kidnapped while jogging near University of Memphis, police said

A woman jogging early Friday was kidnapped near the University of Memphis, police said.

Eliza Fletcher. Memphis Police Dept.

The woman, Eliza Fletcher, 34, was jogging around 4:20 a.m. when an "unknown individual" approached her and forced her into an SUV in the area of Central Avenue and Zach H Curlin Street, Memphis police said in a statement.

The suspect was in a dark-colored vehicle and was traveling westbound on Central.

Fletcher's personal items have been recovered but she has not been found. At the time of the kidnapping, she was wearing purple jogging shorts and a pink top.

Police were called to the university just before 8 a.m. to assist campus police, and are urging anyone with information to call 911.