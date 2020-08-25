Laura now a hurricane as it barrels toward Texas, Louisiana Gulf coast

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Laura strengthened to a hurricane Tuesday morning, reaching maximum sustained winds of 75 mph with even stronger gusts as it barrels toward the Gulf Coast in Texas and Louisiana.

The storm that dumped heavy rain on Cuba may also threaten Florida, the National Hurricane Center Center said.

Hurricane Laura is expected to reach category 3 strength Wednesday as it intensifies over the next 24 to 36 hours in the Gulf of Mexico. It is forecast to make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday near the Texas-Louisiana border, although its projected path could shift.

Update at 7:15 AM CDT: NOAA Hurricane Hunter reports that #Laura has become a hurricane. pic.twitter.com/aNiyahJXDQ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 25, 2020

Rain showers could reach the coast of Texas and Louisiana by Wednesday afternoon with strong winds arriving later in the day.

The storm's impact is forecast to be felt far away.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.