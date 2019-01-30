Live blog: 2019 winter weather and storm tracker

The polar vortex hitting the U.S. is leading to some seriously cold temperatures that have caused canceled flights, schools to shut down and dangerous conditions around the country.
No dining al fresco for lunch today
At 12:45 p.m. ET much of the continental U.S. was still in a deep freeze.
A harsh winter blast from the north is bringing dangerously low temperatures to much of the eastern two-thirds of the country.
White Sox jersey left outside freezes in bitter cold temps
A baseball fan in Chicago woke up to his Paul Konerko White Sox jersey frozen solid after it was left outside on a balcony in frigid cold temperatures.
It’s a little cold in #Chiberia @barstoolWSD @barstoolcarl @RedLineRadio pic.twitter.com/jzhVQQnLAz— Terry Greenbeans (@TerryGreenbeans) January 30, 2019
Mushers finish longest dog race in lower 48 states despite feel-like temps of minus 50
Mushers in the the longest dog sled race in the lower 48 states completed the three-day marathon Tuesday and Wednesday despite temperatures dipping 20 below zero.
Mushers and their dogs in the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon trekked 300 miles from Duluth, Minnesota, to Grand Portage, Minnesota, which is about six miles south of the Canadian border. The low temperature in Duluth was minus 21 degrees Tuesday, and wind chills throughout the race made it feel like 50 below zero.
Still, "mushers, race officials and volunteers said that they weren’t stopping," said a statement from the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon organization. "We’re made for this weather” stated one official, according to the statement.
Twelve people and their dogs competed in the race, and more than 500 people were set to volunteer, according to the race website.
The race began Sunday, and by Wednesday, all of the mushers and their dogs were "resting comfortably."
While the humans may have had a difficult time in the cold and "snow drifts that were waist-high in some areas," the dogs thrive in chillier weather, and veterinarians monitoring the race would have been more concerned if temperatures were above 10 degrees, the statement said.
Blake Freking and his wife, Jennifer Freking, took the first and second spots in the race, respectively.
How quickly does frostbite set in?
The first thing you’ll notice even before frostbite is frostnip, a tingling feeling that hurts — your body’s warning sign that you have to warm up that body part quickly. Here's a look at how quickly frostbite occurs based on wind speed and temperature.
It's so cold, you better keep your mouth shut!
It you're unlucky enough to be outside, in the arctic cold of Iowa, keep your mouth shut!
The National Weather Service in Iowa reminded its Hawkeye State neighbors to minimize any outdoor air-to-skin contact on Wednesday.
"Further, make sure your mouth is covered to protect your lungs from severely cold air," the NWS said. "Avoid taking deep breaths; minimize talking."
It was a frosty 16 below zero in Des Moines a little before 11 a.m. CT.
Power outages in Chicago area
As of 10:30 a.m. CT, approximately 9,300 customers are without power in the Chicago area, mostly in the suburbs.
How to handle the polar vortex
The historic low temperatures are not just uncomfortable, they can pose a serious threat to your health.
Dr. John Torres has written a few tips on how to keep you and your family safe during the brutal cold.
Steam rises from Lake Michigan
A wall of steam was seen rising from Lake Michigan as temperatures in Chicago and the surrounding areas dipped on Wednesday.
Lake Michigan is steaming with outside temperatures in Chicago at -23 degrees while the water temperature in the 30s. pic.twitter.com/sHD97wvKF5— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 30, 2019
Midwest temperature updates as of 11 a.m. ET
- Chicago checks in at minus 21
- Minneapolis is at minus 26
- Cleveland is at minus 1
- Bismarck, North Dakota is at minus 31
Railroad crews in Chicago using fire to keep trains moving
The deep freeze sweeping across the Midwest has railroad crews in Chicago using fire to keep switch points, where trains switch tracks, from becoming packed with snow and ice.
Videos posted on social media show small flames licking the tracks as trains go by.
A spokesperson for Metra, the city's commuter railroad system, told NBC News that the flames come out of switch heaters installed near the tracks and they are turned on during winter months when low temperatures and ice become a hazard for rail service.
If the switch points on the tracks become packed with snow or ice it could lead to train delays, according to a blog post on Metra’s site.
The heaters have been activated mostly at the A2 interlock, which is the busiest rail interlocking in Chicago. The spokesperson said the flames are safe and don’t cause damage to the passing trains.
'Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night' ... but a polar vortex, forget it!
Just a reminder: Much of the upper Midwest will not receive mail service on Wednesday due to the extreme cold.
The United States Postal Service has suspended service for huge swaths of Michigan, Indiana, the Dakotas, and around major cities like Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland and Cincinnati.
Due to the extreme weather conditions caused by Winter Storm Jaden, we have temporarily suspended delivery service in certain locations to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees. Visit our Service Alerts page for more details. https://t.co/tUQeYYLl8g pic.twitter.com/M95kaHU4Y1— U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) January 30, 2019
Thousands without power in far southwest Wisconsin
Thousands of residents in Grant County, Wisconsin, don't have power on Wednesday morning, police told NBC affiliate WMTV.
It was 26 below zero, with a windchill of minus 52, in Grant County's largest city, Platteville, at 8:30 a.m. CT.
Hundreds of customers were also dark Beloit and Fitchburg Counties, NBC15 reported.
1,500 flights to and from Chicago canceled, 2,000 across U.S.
More than 1,500 flights into and out of Chicago were canceled by 8:30 a.m. CST (9:30 a.m. EST) Wednesday after record-breaking cold was registered at O'Hare International Airport earlier in the morning.
The mercury dropped to minus 16 degrees at O'Hare at about 2 a.m., breaking the previous record low of minus 15 degrees at the airport, according to NBC Chicago. Nearly 1,200 flights into and out of that airport were canceled and another 330 were canceled at Chicago's Midway Airport, according to FlightAware.com.
Across the U.S., in the midst of a sweeping Midwest cold spell, another 500 flights were grounded by 9:30 a.m. EST Wednesday. Flights into and out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport and Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport accounted for about half of those cancellations.
230 million Americans will endure freezing temperatures on Wednesday
If you want to follow the arctic blast, click here for NBC's livestream of the polar vortex pounding the Midwest and the Northeast on Wednesday.
Chicago will threaten to break its record for coldest day on record, Al Roker told his "Today" audience.
At 9:15 a.m. CT (10:15 a.m. ET), it was an intensely cold minus 21 inching toward the Windy City all-time low of minus 27.