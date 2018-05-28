Storms swamp Memorial Day revelers from Florida to Maryland

Subtropical storm Alberto was taking aim at holiday revelers on the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, bringing a rising storm surge, possible tornadoes and as much as a foot of rain to parts of Florida, Alabama and Georgia, the National Weather Service said.

And in the Mid-Atlantic, a separate storm system was causing what the weather service called an "extremely dangerous and potentially catastrophic situation" in Ellicott City, just west of Baltimore.

5:30 PM Sunday- **FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY** remains in effect for Ellicott City. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS AND POTENTIALLY CATASTROPHIC situation and you must move to HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY AND STAY AWAY FROM ANYWHERE WHERE WATER IS MOVING. — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) May 27, 2018

Video showed downtown streets that looked like rivers, with cars and furniture washing away in flood waters.

It wasn't immediately clear whether there were injuries. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency on Sunday afternoon, and Howard County fire and rescue officials said there were reports that a building had collapsed and that a rescue team was on its way.

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said the scene was "heartbreaking" and recalled a flood two years ago, when 6 inches of rain — or a month's worth — fell in two hours, killing two people and requiring more than 100 rescues.

"Ellicott City's Main Street is suffering flooding on the scale of the July 30, 2016 storm," he said in a Facebook post.

Across the Gulf Coast, meanwhile, residents were preparing for the worst of Alberto's powerful winds and heavy rains to arrive Monday.

Jo Newton of Panama City said she was filling up sandbags "to hopefully keep the water from coming in my front door."

"I'm actually terrified of the amount of rain that is predicted to come in," she said.

Tropical storm warnings were in effect from Anclote River, near Tampa, to the Alabama-Mississippi border, while officials warned that a powerful storm surge could swamp much of Florida's Gulf Coast.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Sunday that such storms were "unpredictable," but he appeared to be preparing for the worst.

On Saturday, he declared a state of emergency in 67 counties. More than 5,000 National Guard members were ready for deployment, while 165 state troopers were set to begin 12-hour shifts and dozens more had been assigned to "quick response" teams.